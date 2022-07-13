Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 17th episode of the DECARBONIZATION series includes three episodes on the role of hydrogen in addressing Alberta’s commitment to emissions reduction in energy production. Today’s guests are Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity in Alberta, and Yogi Schulz, founding partner at Corvelle Consulting.

The series was produced by KEI Network in partnership with Troy Media.

Dale Nally

The Honourable Dale Nally was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on April 16, 2019, and currently serves as the Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity.

Dale’s key priority is ensuring long-term stability, investment attraction and growth in Alberta’s natural gas and electricity sectors.

Since his appointment, Dale has spearheaded the development of Alberta’s Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, which created an industry-supported plan to grow the hydrogen, petrochemical, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and plastics recycling sectors. He has also launched the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP), which is anticipated to drive billions of dollars of investment in Alberta’s leading petrochemical sector.

Dale is also a strong proponent of Alberta’s energy-only electricity market. This approach has attracted more than $5 billion in announced generation projects – including more than $3.1 billion for utility-scale renewable projects – since July 2019.

Dale brings decades of private sector experience, where he previously led and managed business units that generate between $50 million and $80 million in revenue. He has a Masters Degree in Education.

Yogi Schulz

Yogi Schulz was a founding partner at Corvelle Consulting, which specializes in project management and information technology-related management consulting. Corvelle works primarily in the upstream oil and gas industry. Yogi has led the selection and implementation of geotechnical, field operations, production revenue accounting, and land and contracts systems.

Its clients include BP, Cenovus, Crescent Point, Encana, Enerplus, Imperial Oil, NuVista, PetroCanada, Statoil, Talisman, and TransCanada.

Yogi has over 40 years of Information Systems experience, 30 of which have been spent as a consultant. Prior to founding Corvelle, he worked as a senior consultant with DMR Group Inc.

He holds a B. Comm. from The University of Calgary, is a member of CIPS and holds its ISP designation. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Professional Petroleum Data Management (PPDM) Association for 20 years.

Yogi led a major project at the ERCB that developed and rolled out the Enhanced Production Audit Program (EPAP) to the Alberta oil and gas industry. Subsequently, Yogi led a similar project for the Ministry of the Economy (ECON) in Saskatchewan. He also collaborated with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) pipeline engineers to develop a better, faster, cheaper pipeline Safety and Loss Management Systems (SLMS) self-assessment process.

Yogi has presented at many oil and gas and information technology conferences. Yogi writes a regular blog for ITWorldCanada.com and a column for Troy Media.

