Reading Time: 2 minutes

Episode 19 in our DECARBONIZATION series is the third of three episodes on the role of hydrogen in addressing Alberta’s commitment to emissions reduction in energy production. Yogi Schulz of Corvelle Consulting, Bill Howell, and Brent Lakeman of Edmonton Global answer questions raised by Alberta Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally’s presentation in episode 18.

The series was produced by KEI Network in partnership with Troy Media.

We welcome your comments below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Panel

Yogi Schulz was a founding partner at Corvelle Consulting, which specializes in project management and information technology-related management consulting. Corvelle works primarily in the upstream oil and gas industry. Yogi has led the selection and implementation of geotechnical, field operations, production revenue accounting, and land and contracts systems. For interview requests, click here. Brent Lakeland is Director of the Hydrogen Initiative at Edmonton Global. He has been leading clean energy initiatives within Alberta for over three decades. His knowledge of Alberta’s innovation ecosystem and his experience in forging industry-government partnerships will help position the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as Canada’s preeminent net zero hydrogen hub. For interview requests, click here. Bill Howell has served in Plant Operations with Alcan AlF3 plant Arvida Quebec, as a Physical Scientist at Natural Resources Canada in Ottawa, Research Engineer ICI at Canadian Fracmaster Calgary, Secretary for three major consortia, with Canada’s Action Plan 2000 Mining R&D program, various policy-science committees – for example social media policy-actions program reports on looking to the future. He received his BSC in Chemical Engineering in Calgary in 1978 and MSc in 1986.

Keep an Eye on Alberta

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.