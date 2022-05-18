Alberta’s success in reducing emissions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s guest is Eddie Isaacs (see his bio below). Eddie provides a background on the contribution of crude oil to Canada’s economy and innovations for achieving Net-Zero.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of today’s moderator and guest:

James Carter

James Carter retired from Syncrude Canada Ltd. in 2007 after 28 years, including 10 years as President and 18 years as Operations Chief. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Irving Oil Limited (Lead Independent Director), Brand Industrial Services and EllisDon Construction Services Inc. James is a Corporate Director of Finning International and serves as board chair for Careers: The Next Generation, a not-for-profit organization. He is a former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada. James was awarded the Order of Canada. In June 2019, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has also been awarded honorary doctorates by three Canadian universities. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Alberta and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Nova Scotia (now Dalhousie Engineering) and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. James is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

Eddy Isaacs

Eddy Isaacs is the former CEO of Alberta Innovates – Energy & Environment Solutions and is currently the President of Eddy Isaacs Inc. and a Strategic Advisor to the University of Alberta, Faculty of Engineering.

Eddy has spent his career promoting innovation in energy and the environment across Canada and in forging partnerships between industry, government and academia. In 2014, he received the ASTECH Foundation’s award for his outstanding contribution to the Alberta science and technology community.

He has served as co-Chair of the Energy Technology Working Group of the Canadian Council of Energy Ministers. He is regularly called upon to provide expert opinion and insight into Alberta’s future in energy and environment.

Eddy holds a PhD from the University of Alberta and a B.Sc. from McGill University. He has over 80 publications and six patents in the energy field. He is currently the President-elect of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He also serves as a Board Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Council of Canadian Academies; the Scientific Advisory Committee for the NRG-COSIA X-Prize; and the External Advisors’ Panel of the Auditor General of Alberta. Eddy is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

