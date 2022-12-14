Affordable home diagnostic solutions for your pets

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Hillary Sweet, the co-founder and CEO of Kidney-Chek. Anyone who’s ever owned a pet knows that they are very good at hiding when they’re not feeling well. As pets age, vets start to offer regular bloodwork and wellness checks and tests to ensure that everything is still functioning normally. The problem is, many pet owners find these tests too expensive or unnecessary, as their pet has shown no sign of illness, so they opt not to have them done. Kidney disease is one of the most undiagnosed health problems animals face. One in three cats and 1 in 10 dogs will have kidney disease that goes undiagnosed or undetected.

Kidney-Chek wanted to come up with a solution to combat this often deadly health issue, so they invented a quick, affordable screening tool that uses your pet’s saliva to test for kidney disease.

Today’s Guest

Hillary Sweet wakes up every day inspired to help others. Hillary graduated with a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Alberta in 2018, specializing in point-of-care clinical diagnostics.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

