If you don’t have a solution, create one

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Derek Nolt, the founder and CEO of Bladeflex. Bladeflex is an upper-body rehabilitation device. Muscles can adapt to the direction in which the force is applied, which is why the resistance on the Bladeflex divide is built right in. Bladeflex helps the shoulders, back, and neck area adapts to better form. The beauty of Bladeflex comes from its ability to be used wherever and whenever you need it, whether that’s at home, in the office, or anywhere you might need that extra support.

Today’s Guest

Derek Nolt is the owner and developer of an upper-body training device called Bladeflex. Bladeflex originally helped Derek overcome his sports injuries and years working as a carpenter. Since then, it has helped many others to rehabilitate their shoulders, back and neck after injuries.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

