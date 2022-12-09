BudSense is a cannabis dispensary’s best friend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by David Thomas, the founder of BudSense. BudSense is a Software as a Service provider that offers branded, customized cannabis dispensary menus and digital signage that you can change as often as your inventory changes. BudSense takes the pain out of manually creating store menus and tracking inventory with spreadsheets and a sharpie for crossing out sold-out strains. Everything is fully customizable for whatever new stock comes in on delivery days, from updating and printing paper menus and signage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

David Thomas is the CEO and founder of BudSense and the co-founder of Douglasdale Cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. He co-founded Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop with his brother, John, before selling his company. He’s also a partner in Farmer Jane Cannabis Company. In 2020 David founded BudSense to help dispensaries with their digital menus, marketing and so much more. In that sense, BudSense is a paper and digital cannabis menu and marketing platform for retail cannabis store operators.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.