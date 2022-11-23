Tech startup changing the way we enjoy sporting events

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Evan Wain, the co-founder of Ordr, a company that is changing the way we enjoy sporting and local events by affording the public the option for premium service, even in the “cheap seats”. Today’s episode delves into the ups and downs of starting a service-oriented startup in the middle of a pandemic.

Today’s Guest

Aside from being a self-described sports nut, Evan Wain is also an enthusiastic learner and knowledge-sharer. Typically, he believes that if there is something he is interested in, everyone around him will be interested in it as well. Evan spent the first part of his career teaching computer science before shifting his career path and founding Ordr.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

