Entrepreneurs need the confidence to make decisions

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Ken Bautista, the co-founder of the Public Food Hub, and founder and co-partner of Makespace. The Public combines a community of farmer’s markets with the innovation of drop-shipping to bring delicious food makers and mixologists into industrial kitchens where they can make their wares and food lovers can come to get their favourite dishes or brands. It’s a small food hub for those who want their favourites but don’t want to have to trek all the way downtown to a restaurant. In short, The Public is a Facebook marketplace or Etsy for makers. Through a combination of physical retail spaces, neighbourhood pickups, and popup markets, The Public is helping more than 400 brands reach a growing community of customers.

Ken Bautista is co-founder of The Public, a marketplace connecting food lovers and makers through online and neighbourhood retail, and a partner at Makespace Group, supporting a portfolio of startups and spaces for modern creators and consumers. Previously, he co-founded Startup Edmonton, a community hub for entrepreneurs, and Flightpath Ventures, investing in early-stage tech startups. He has led the development of over a million sq. ft. of innovation campuses and spaces from initial concept to building operation, including Platform Calgary, Mercer Warehouse, and Engineering Garage at the University of Alberta. As an innovation policy shaper, he led as Director of Entrepreneurship at Edmonton Economic Development and was a founding advisor of the Startup Canada Communities initiative. Ken has been recognized in Avenue Magazine’s inaugural “Top 40 Under 40” and Alberta Venture Magazine’s “50 Most Influential People”.

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

