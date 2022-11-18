From basement brewery to World Beer Award winner

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Ted Fleming, the CEO of Partake Brewing. Partake Brewing started in Ted’s basement (and garage) as a solution to his own problem of not being able to consume alcohol any longer due to a Crohn’s Disease diagnosis. From its meagre beginnings in Ted’s house in 2017 to two manufacturing and processing plants – one in Toronto and one in Calgary – Partake has quickly become a household name for non-alcoholic brews. Partake’s Pale Ale even won the World Beer Award for Best Non-Alcoholic Beer.

Today’s Guest

Ted Fleming is the founder of Partake Brewing and Premium Near Beer, some of the first companies in North America dedicated to serving people who crave the taste of beer, wine, cider, or cocktails but choose to avoid alcohol.

In 2005, Ted was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, a chronic ailment that was the start of significant life changes and led to his decision to eliminate alcohol from his diet. The problem was he loved beer but found that the quality and variety of the non-alcoholic beer available at the supermarket was just plain “crap”. He missed his beer. He missed the taste of and discovering new beers, especially new craft beers. But more than that, he found that he missed the social connection that comes from sharing a drink with a colleague after a hard day’s work, cracking a beer with the guys after hockey, and joining in to celebrate special occasions with family and friends.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

