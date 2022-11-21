Goodlawyer puts startups in direct touch with lawyers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Grant Lahring, a co-founder and Head of Growth at Goodlawyer, a software marketplace based out of Calgary, Alberta. Goodlawyer provides startup founders and other founders with specialized legal services enterprises that they can trust. Through Goodlawyer, startups have the ability to work directly with lawyers, rather than having to communicate through the firm and paying extra overhead and costs.

Goodlawyer are striving to elevate the legal experience for startups and entrepreneurs by offering transparency around pricing, knowing your price before you start, knowing your deadlines, and being able to talk to your lawyer whenever you want, not whenever they want.

Today’s Guest

Grant Lahring is a Co-Founder and the Head of Growth at Goodlawyer, an Alberta-based legaltech marketplace for founders who need specialized legal services at a price they can trust. More than 4,000 founders have used Goodlawyer to connect with business lawyers across the country for business formation, corporate management, IP protection, contract drafting, and startup financing since 2020. Cutting out the firm means costs are lower, and you always know your bill before you start the project.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

