Impirica is passionate about making communities safer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by PJ Barclay, the President and CEO of Impirica. Impirica develops risk assessment tools for companies to accurately measure impairment risk as it relates to driving and operating in other safety-sensitive environments. Impirica gives organizations and individuals the peace of mind that employees and individuals can operate safely in a given environment. They provide easy-to-use and cost-effective in-depth risk assessment solutions to ensure that commercial drivers are healthy, productive, and able to continue to work for years to come.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

PJ Barclay focuses on optimizing the commercialization of advanced impairment technology solutions into several high-potential, global markets. In collaboration with university researchers and industry partners, he leads the dynamic and energetic Impirica team facilitate the proactive assessment and management of impairment risk. The Impirica team extends to its researchers, service providers and business partners. Impirica is truly passionate about making communities safer.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.