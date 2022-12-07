Online courses for all of your video needs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jim Parsons, the founder, and owner of Equinox Sound & Entertainment. Through Equinox, Jim not only writes, produces, hosts, and entertains through a variety of avenues, but he has also created online courses to teach others to do the same. As well, he helps his clients with all of their video, editing, and content needs.

Through his other entrepreneurial venture, Sports Side Hustle, he runs digital courses that teach students how to use their passion for sports to get off the sidelines and into the game through courses on writing blogs, producing podcasts, and more.

Today’s Guest

Jim Parsons is the owner of Equinox Sound & Entertainment and the founder of NHL Trade Talk (nhltradetalk.com). He’s been helping provide entertainment services in the music and sports genre for 20 years.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

