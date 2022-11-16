Putting the science back into alternative healing methods

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Dr. Tom Ingegno, the owner of Charm City Integrative Health. Charm City Integrative Health is a health and wellness centre in Baltimore, Maryland, that offers health services that combine Eastern and Western medical practices to help their clients achieve their greatest level of wellness.

Some of its services include whole-body cryotherapy, acupuncture, salt therapy, red light therapy, therapeutic massage, clinical counselling, and more.

Today’s Guest

Dr. Tom Ingegno DACM, MSOM, LAC. has been providing customized, whole-body acupuncture treatments for a wide range of health conditions since 2001. He is passionate about providing treatment aimed at alleviating symptoms and improving his patients’ overall quality of life. His passion for helping others has led to many accomplishments.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

