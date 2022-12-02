Leadership starts at the top

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jeff Waldman, the founder and principal of ScaleHR. ScaleHR helps small to mid-size businesses scale their HR and People Operations through strategy and operations advice and resources, tech stack support and help, identifying value props, and growing leadership skills. They also help recruitment tech and HR startups build better solutions and software for their own businesses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Jeff Waldman has an unwavering passion and enthusiasm for how human resources, recruiting, technology and marketing connect. Relationship builder. Avid people connector. Entrepreneurial. Creative business mind. Social philanthropist. Technologically savvy. Customer experience focused. Educator and trainer. Driven by the opportunity to add value and make a difference.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.