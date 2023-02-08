Shift.Support helps its clients get their IT back on track

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Morgan McCollum, the managing partner at Shift.Support Inc. Shift.Support has spent the last 12 years trying to change the IT game by changing the mentality of its clients and the industry as a whole. The company takes a proactive approach to managed IT services, rather than a reactive one, to help its clients drive efficiencies in their businesses and get their IT back on track.

Our Guest

Morgan McCollum is one of the Managing Partners of Shift Support, a managed service provider based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has been working in the IT industry for over 15 years and has been working with Microsoft technologies for over 10 years. Morgan truly believes the best way to connect to a business is to connect with the people who make it breathe. He is passionate about helping businesses grow and thrive by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in this modern world. As technology continues to evolve, Morgan and the team at Shift Support are excited to see what the future holds for the IT industry and the role he can play in it.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

