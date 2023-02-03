Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Graham Hansen, the CEO and co-founder of Cash2Crypto. Graham joined Cash2Crypto after his co-founder, Andre – whose background was in traditional banking – had started in the private wealth and ATM side of the crypto industry. When Graham came on board, he immediately noticed a massive gap in the crypto industry. Where the majority of crypto products were serving Millennial and Gen Z demographics and institutionals, there was nothing for the broader mass audience. Cash2Crypto aims to close that gap by bringing cryptocurrency to the masses in a simple, easy-to-use way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Guest

Graham Hansen is an enthusiastic individual, motivated to succeed, and always looking to better himself.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.