Decarbonization – How the world has lost its mind Part 2

Episode #15 continues our Decarbonization series, the second of three featuring David Yager (bio below).

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

We welcome your comments below.

David Yager

David Yager is an oil service executive, entrepreneur and long-time writer. He has worked in the oil industry since 1970, and from 1987 to 2018 was a founder, senior office and director of several TSX-listed oil service companies.

From 2012 to 2016, he served as National Leader Oilfield Services for MNP LLP, a leading Canadian tax, accounting and consulting provider. He is currently President and CEO of Winterhawk Well Abandonment Ltd., which is a commercializing a wellbore methane emission technology.

Through Yager Management Ltd., he provides executive consulting, communications and policy analysis to companies, boards, industry associations and other organizations. He was Chairman of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada in 2009/2010.

David has been active in business journalism and energy policy analysis since 1979. He is a keynote speaker and regular commentator on the oil industry and energy policy in multiple media outlets.

His book – From Miracle to Menace – Alberta, A Carbon Story – was released in 2019.

David is a Troy Media Thought Leader.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

