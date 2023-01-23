Eat My Shortbread just as sweet the second time around!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Trisha Bower, the Chief Baking Officer at Eat My Shortbread. A discovery of a long-held family recipe one Christmas led to Trisha filling her pockets with delicious shortbread treats and squirrelling away to an empty room to devour them. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Trisha had always known that one day, she would want to start her own business too, but it wasn’t until that Christmas that inspiration struck and she knew that she could turn her family recipe into something incredible for the world to enjoy.

Our Guest

Trisha Bower is an experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the food production industry. Skilled in baking, recipe development, product development and testing, and local and national collaborations. Offering the very best shortbread-based treats with a vintage style to baking.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

