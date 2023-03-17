EDGE-QL unleashes flexibility for business growth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Ryan Malloy, Managing Director at Liquid Software Corporation. Liquid exists to provide business owners with state-of-the-art digital tools so they can extract more money from their businesses by enabling the flexibility of legacy software platforms that many businesses cling to, despite the ever-changing tech and software industry.

Their EDGE-QL solution is a platform designed to help business owners better manage the complexity of their day-to-day operations. It provides the users and their teams with the advantages of modern technology to enhance sales, reduce errors, and optimize productivity, enabling them to concentrate on expanding their business.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.