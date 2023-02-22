Estate management made simple

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jonathan Fishbeck, the founder and CEO of EstateSpace. At a high level, EstateSpace is solving the problem of difficult estate management by simplifying it. In particular, EstateSpace deals with the non-financial asset management side of estate management, both from an operational perspective, as well as a portfolio perspective, by helping their clients to improve their economic outcomes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Guest

Jonathan is:

CEO: EstateSpace

Founder: 3x startups

EstateSpace: Platform business combining SaaS + Marketplace + Data powered by AI

Oak & Stone: U/HNWI design build firm streamlining all aspects of the home construction process

Fisher House Foundation: Chair serving the needs of veterans and their families

Children’s Voice International: Board member providing education to children in need

There Goes My Hero: Board Member helping match blood cancer patients and donors to save lives

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.