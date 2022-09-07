Fort Distillery shaking things up in the cocktail market

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Nathan Flim, the founder and CEO of The Fort Distillery. The Fort Distillery continues to be a family-owned and run distillery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. When The Fort Distillery first opened, it distilled vodka, gin, and a few liqueurs, but in 2019, it quickly saw the rise in popularity of ready-to-serve cocktails. Nathan decided he wanted to get into the game but do it differently. Thus was born Tumbler and Rocks as a way to introduce people to cocktail culture who may not have experienced it before.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Nathan Flim grew up in Ontario and moved with his family to the Fort Saskatchewan area in 2005. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from King’s University in Edmonton, he worked in the agriculture industry for several years. In 2018 he decided to combine his chemistry knowledge with his love of fine spirits and open The Fort Distillery. The Fort Distillery focuses on producing high-quality spirits and cocktails for distribution across North America. Nathan is married with two children and enjoys spending time with family, hunting, and fishing.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.