Good Feels helps people reduce stress, deal with pain and get better sleep

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jason Reposa, the founder and CEO of Good Feels. Good Feels is a licensed cannabis operator in Massachusetts. They produce and sell cannabis beverages and beverage enhancers. Currently, they have five ready-to-drive cannabis-infused seltzers in stock. Their drinks come in a 12-ounce bottle and are made in a variety of flavours, depending on the season. Their Fall Seasonal lineup is a hit with consumers and includes flavours like Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Autumn Harvest, Black Cherry, and Raspberry Apple.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Guest

Jason Reposa is an avid technologist with two successful exits. He came to cannabis after working through his own medical issues. Seeing the efficacy of his treatment, he decided to start Good Feels to help people reduce their stress, deal with pain and get better sleep. Already in over 60 stores, he is currently raising a seed round to help expand Good Feels. Jason’s ultimate goal is to make Good Feels available nationwide and help as many people as possible lead healthier lives.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.