Health technology company helps dysphagia patients

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jana Rieger of True Angle – a health technology company that helps dysphagia patients live comfortably and confidently with their swallowing condition.

Our Guest

Dr. Jana Rieger is a global leader in functional outcomes assessment related to head and neck disorders. Over her 20-year career in this field, Jana has held roles as a professor, clinician, researcher, and now, entrepreneur. Jana and her team developed the Mobili-T: a wearable digital health technology that delivers a proven method to regain swallowing function for the 500 million people globally who are suffering from a swallowing disorder because of common medical conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, or head and neck cancer. In 2017, Jana spun a company out of the University of Alberta in order to move the technology from the lab and into the hands of the people who needed it. With her leadership, the True Angle team graduated from the Creative Destruction Laboratory – one of the most highly-regarded business accelerators in Canada, and from the MATTER Health Accelerator in Chicago.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

