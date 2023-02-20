How technology is changing the restaurant landscape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Luke Butterworth, the co-founder and COO of JustCook Kitchens. JustCook is a Canadian proptech company that uses cutting-edge technology to construct and oversee restaurant spaces for restaurateurs and property owners. The first collective that JustCook opened was the 5th Street Food Hall in Edmonton, Alta., where chefs and entrepreneurs come together to create an amalgamation of restaurants to choose from in a single place. The 5th Street Food Hall is a one-stop-shop for all your cravings, offering a diverse range of cuisines such as South East Asian street food, vegan options, Mexican-Asian fusion, brunch choices and the top burgers in the city.

Our Guest

Luke Butterworth is an innovator and Executive MBA graduate from the University of Alberta, serial entrepreneur of 3 companies and NEXT36/NextAI alumni. Luke is also an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Alberta and the co-founder of JustCook, a platform to empower chefs.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

