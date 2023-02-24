Icon-IQ drives business growth through recruiting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Jason Byrne, the founder and CEO of Icon-IQ. Icon-IQ is a recruiting company that focuses on sourcing senior technical talent – such as developers, engineers, product managers, data scientists, etc. – from Latin America for Alberta-based businesses. It works exclusively with companies that are having difficulties acquiring and recruiting senior tech talent.

Our Guest

Jason Byrne is the Founder of ICON-IQ, a Calgary-based recruiting company that delivers exceptional technology talent, elevates business performance, and advances the interests of Alberta’s technology sector. Jason is a longstanding volunteer with Junior Achievement, Past Chair of Norquest College’s Youth in Transition Program, and has been a regular contributor on TEC Edmonton’s Advisory Panel. He is a Steering Committee member for Rainforest Alberta and Startup Grind Calgary.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

