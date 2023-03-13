Kid-Drop will get your kids from Point A to B, safely

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Julieta Miranda, the CEO of Kid-Drop in Fort McMurray, Alta. Kid-Drop is a transportation solution for busy families. In a world where kids are constantly on the move, school, sports practices and games, extracurricular activities, and everything else, it can be a challenge to get them to and from all of those things in a safe and timely manner – especially if you’re a parent of more than one child!

Kid-Drop was designed to support parents in those movements in a safe manner, with in-vehicle cameras, carefully vetted drivers in uniform, and backed by transparency and consistency. They’ll get your children from Point A to Point B, whenever you need them to, and you have the peace of mind of knowing that they’re in good hands.

Our Guest

Julieta Miranda is a passionate entrepreneur who started in 2010 with the purchase of Romeo’s Tile Ltd. Julieta grew this business to include a broader flooring lineup, taking the company from annual revenues of $350K to $6.2M over an eight-year period. In 2016, she started a second company called Casa Bella Blinds, and 18 months later, it was producing $200,000 in revenue. In 2019 Julieta Co-founded Kid Drop Inc in Fort McMurray. Kid Drop has become a household name and valued member of Fort McMurray’s vibrant business market in only two short years.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

