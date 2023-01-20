LIT Videobooks is changing the way the world consumes books

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Ronak Sheth, the CEO and Founder of LIT Videobooks. Videobooks are a new consumable category that makes reading as easy, accessible, engaging, and fun as watching a movie. In a world where over 100 million Americans haven’t bought or read a non-fiction book in the last year, LIT Videobooks’ goal is to make reading non-fiction books as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. With LIT Videobooks, consuming something from the world of non-fiction is as easy as watching a video on your smartphone. The company partners directly with authors to create these hour-long videobooks that include animation, interviews, data presentations, archives, etc. It’s like you’re watching a Netflix documentary, but it’s actually a book. The all-access subscription at LIT Videobooks gives you access to 28 videobooks running the gamut from potty training to business leadership and everything in between.

Our Guest

Ronak Sheth is the CEO and Founder of LIT Videobooks, the leader in creating and distributing video versions of best-selling nonfiction books. Ronak, a first-time entrepreneur, spent the first four years of his career working in enterprise marketing software. His inspiration for founding LIT came from his love of reading and his desire to make bestselling nonfiction books accessible and enjoyable for all. On a flight to Los Angeles, Ronak was listening to an audiobook but found he could not focus while the “Wolverine” movie was playing in the row ahead of him. He realized at that moment the value of creating book content in a way accessible to the visual learner.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

