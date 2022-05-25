Market forces will govern the pace of energy transition

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s guest is Dave Collyer (see his bio below). Dave reviews the frustrations of the industry and its current challenges. He advances the importance of frank dialogue, collaboration, and Net-Zero as an economic challenge. He considers the diversity of potential solutions and the need to simultaneously sustain Canada’s economy while also pursuing Net-Zero. Finally, he recognizes that market forces will ultimately govern the pace of the necessary energy transition.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

We welcome your comments below.

Bios of today’s moderator and guest:

James Carter

James Carter retired from Syncrude Canada Ltd. in 2007 after 28 years, including 10 years as President and 18 years as Operations Chief. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Irving Oil Limited (Lead Independent Director), Brand Industrial Services and EllisDon Construction Services Inc. James is a Corporate Director of Finning International and serves as board chair for Careers: The Next Generation, a not-for-profit organization. He is a former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada. James was awarded the Order of Canada. In June 2019, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has also been awarded honorary doctorates by three Canadian universities. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Alberta and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Nova Scotia (now Dalhousie Engineering) and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. James is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

Eddy Isaacs

Dave Collyer is an experienced strategic and operational leader in the Canadian energy sector, with a strong focus on the integration of technical, economic and public policy considerations in business decision-making. He currently serves on a number of corporate and public sector boards and provides consulting services to the Canadian energy sector. Dave was President and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) from September 2008 until December 2014. In this capacity, he was responsible for leading CAPP’s activities in education, communication and engagement, and policy/regulatory advocacy. Before joining CAPP, Dave was President and Country Chair for Shell in Canada. During his 30-year career with Shell, Dave held a broad range of technical, business, marketing, and senior leadership roles. He also participated in a two-year Executive Exchange assignment with the federal government in Ottawa (1989 to 1991) as Director, Supply Branch at the National Energy Board. Dave is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

