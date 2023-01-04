Measuring your wastewater projects’ performance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Andrew Ambrocichuk, the CEO of Hydrasurvey. Hydrasurvey provides hydrographic sludge surveys, wastewater project monitoring, and thermal tank surveys to companies undertaking wastewater projects that include lagoons and ponds to help their clients prepare for remediation. Wastewater ponds and lagoons are designed to hold a certain amount of sludge and sediment, but eventually, these ponds and lagoons need to be remediated. When that time comes, Hydrasense surveys the sludge to tell their clients how much sludge they have and what it’s made of. This allows their clients to know where the sludge can go in terms of landfills or land applications. They also act as quality control throughout the remediation project.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

