Data driven solutions for the oil and gas industry

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Virginia Wornstaff, the CEO of OSP Microcheck. OSP Microcheck is a company that specializes in microbial identification, surveillance, and mitigation in the oil and gas sector. OSP Microcheck works with the global oil and gas industry to develop solutions for the effects of water and its use and, through data-driven analysis, helps companies in the oil and gas sector decide which biocides are the right ones for their particular application.

Virginia Wornstaff is the CEO of OSP, a company focused on microbial identification, evaluation, and treatment using leading-edge microbial testing technology in the energy sector. She has nearly 20 years in the industry conducting upstream risk assessment projects and managing technical teams delivering water treatment initiatives. She has a passionate focus on interpreting innovation into digestible learnings that drive decision-making for energy stakeholders and actively speaks and teaches industrial and energy-related microbiology across North America.

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

