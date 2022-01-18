PODCAST: New Year’s resolutions not working?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Our guest today, Troy Media columnist Dave Fuller, uses “Naming Your Year” as a method to accomplish what resolutions are meant to but never do.

Dave shares how he stumbled upon “Naming Your Year” as a business management method and will tell you what it does and how it works. You’ll hear how he puts it into practice at home and the office for himself, his team and his clients. After listening to the podcast, you will learn how to implement it for yourself. You’ll also hear how “Naming Your Year” can help you achieve your goals and to use it as a 12-week planning method.

Dave is interviewed by Troy Media senior editor Greg Gazin.

Dave Fuller, MBA, is an award-winning business coach and a partner with Pivotleader Inc. You can also read Dave’s article at Troy Media, New Year’s Resolutions are out, naming the year us in. To read all of Dave’s columns on Entrepreneurship, click here. For interview requests, click here.

Greg Gazin, also known as The Gadget Guy and Gadget Greg, is a syndicated tech columnist, communication and leadership and technology speaker, blogger, podcaster and author. To read Greg’s columns, click here. For interview requests, click here.

