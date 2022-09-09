Punchcard Systems transforming how you live and work

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Sam Jenkins, the managing partner at Punchcard Systems. Punchcard is a tech startup that focuses on being your all-in-one software company. Whether you’re looking for a digital workplace, web or mobile apps, dashboards, marketing automation, systems integration, or need innovation for your website, portals, intranet, or IoT, Punchcard systems does it all. They call themselves a Startup-as-a-Service, offering custom software builds that transform how you live and work.

Today’s Guest

Sam Jenkins is the Managing Partner at Punchcard Systems, an innovation and software development agency focused on transforming people, workplaces, and communities through technology. He has always believed that enriching people’s whole selves serves as a cornerstone to creating a better community. That’s why his entrepreneurial journey started as Co-Founder and CEO of Wellnext, a software startup focused on building technology for workplace wellness, and later as one of the founding team members of Startup Edmonton (now a part of Innovate Edmonton).

Sam’s commitment to his community led him to be named one of Edmonton’s Top 40 Under 40 by Edify Magazine (2012), and in 2013, the University of Alberta recognized him with the Horizon Award, as an outstanding young alumnus. In 2018, Sam was recognized as a leader in philanthropy and community development, by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In 2021, Sam was a member of the Canadian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

