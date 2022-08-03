Reading Time: 2 minutes

Episode 20 in our DECARBONIZATION series is the first of three episodes revealing Canada’s involvement in nuclear energy and the global forces and sources of change that are contributing to its revitalization.

Panel

Morgan Brown is a professional engineer at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, which operates the nuclear research sites owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. Morgan received his masters of mechanical engineering from Carleton University in 1989, under the tutelage of the late Dr. Terry Rogers, a Canadian pioneer in reactor safety. Morgan began his career in reactor safety research at AECL’s Whiteshell Laboratories in Manitoba, moving to the Chalk River Laboratories in 2001, where he works in modelling severe accidents.

Morgan is also President of the Society for the Preservation of Canada’s Nuclear Heritage, Inc, a volunteer organization that collects, catalogues, interprets and displays artifacts and documents of Canada’s long history of nuclear science and technology innovation.

Rob Norris serves as a special advisor to DEEP energy company, Canada’s premier geothermal energy company as well as a special advisor to the President of the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan, focusing on innovation. In 2007, Rob was elected to the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly, representing the constituency of Saskatoon Greystone. He was re-elected in 2011.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

