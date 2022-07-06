SimTec MD uses VR to train health professionals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For this episode of Amplify Your Business, we’re joined by B. McKay Byam of SimTec MD – a company that uses virtual reality to transform the everyday experiences of medical patients, students, and professionals. After all, when you can’t afford to fail in a high-risk environment like health care, how else can you safely provide world-class training than in a virtual setting? McKay walks us through the points of leverage, interest, and challenge for this new type of business.

Today’s Guest

Dr. Mckay Byam focuses on the reduction of suffering associated with medical training. He believes the best way to accomplish this is to combine AI, VR, and Blockchain technologies into one training tool for the next generation of health professionals. He is the CEO of SimTec MD, in addition to being a medical doctor. He received his medical degree from the University of Sydney but currently resides in Canada.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

