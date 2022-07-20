Reading Time: 3 minutes

Episode 18 in our DECARBONIZATION series is the second of three episodes on the role of hydrogen in addressing Alberta’s commitment to emissions reduction in energy production. Today’s guest is Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity in Alberta, and features a Q&A panel comprised of Yogi Schulz of Corvelle Consulting, Bill Howell, and Brent Lakeman of Edmonton Global.

The series was produced by KEI Network in partnership with Troy Media.

Guests

The Honourable Dale Nally was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on April 16, 2019 and currently serves as the Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity.

Dale’s key priority is ensuring long-term stability, investment attraction and growth in Alberta’s natural gas and electricity sectors.

Since his appointment as Minister, Dale has spearheaded the development of Alberta’s Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, which created an industry-supported plan to grow the hydrogen, petrochemical, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and plastics recycling sectors. He has also launched the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP), which is anticipated to drive billions of dollars of investment in Alberta’s leading petrochemical sector.

Dale is also a strong proponent of Alberta’s energy-only electricity market. This approach has attracted more than $5 billion in announced generation projects – including more than $3.1 billion for utility-scale renewable projects – since July 2019.

Dale brings with him decades of private sector experience, where he previously led and managed business units that generate between $50 million and $80 million in revenue. He has a Master’s Degree in Education.

Panel

Yogi Schulz was a founding partner at Corvelle Consulting, which specializes in project management and information technology-related management consulting. Corvelle works primarily in the upstream oil and gas industry. Yogi has led the selection and implementation of geotechnical, field operations, production revenue accounting, and land and contracts systems. Brent Lakeman has been leading clean energy initiatives within Alberta for over three decades. His knowledge of Alberta's innovation ecosystem and his experience in forging industry-government partnerships will help position the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as Canada's preeminent net zero hydrogen hub.

About KEI Network

The company began when founder Perry Kinkaide immigrated to Canada from the United States to study the brain and behaviour. Over the next 50 years his careers in academia and government and corporate and non-profit sectors have led to the development of an extraordinary network of over 20,000 contacts: experts and entrepreneurs, academics and government leaders, corporate giants, professionals and non-profit associations. His experience and contacts constitute the KEI Network, giving it the extraordinary capability of organizing and referring, informing and advising, mentoring and investing – always with his clients’ success in mind.

