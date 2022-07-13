How to use Tik Tok and video marketing to grow your business

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Michelle Daides, CEO of MD Media. At a time when more people than ever have access to high-quality cameras, microphones, and editing tools, how can companies compete for user attention and drive sales through video marketing?

Today’s Guest

Michelle Daides founded MD Media Inc. to work with brands and entrepreneurs to create compelling video content that converts to sales. She is passionate about marketing and building brands.

As she works with many companies to produce engaging videos, she found that the biggest barrier is fear of the lens. Consequently, she created an e-course and training programs to help business leaders and owners feel comfortable on camera.

Michelle is also an award-winning producer, director and writer. Her feature-length film, Behind The Red Carpet, which premiered on the CBC followed by the Doc Channel and Hollywood Suites Channel, is now available on Amazon Prime in the U.S. and UK.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

