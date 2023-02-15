VR Pathways leverages VR to make every day brighter for all people

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth. Learning from the Pros is produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media.

Today we’re joined by Danielle Bragge and Leanne Brownoff, co-founders of VR Pathways. The idea behind VR Pathways is leveraging Virtual Reality to change the brain and give people the relief they need to take them out of stressful situations and get them back to a place of fully functioning cognitive behaviour and cognitive thinking.

VR Pathways offers personal, on-demand mental health support for cognitive behavioural therapy and phobia therapy through two distinct apps within the world of virtual reality. Their mission is to help reduce negative thoughts and feelings by creating new, positive pathways within the brain that deliver long-term results.

Our Guests

Danielle Bragge has committed her career to building up successful businesses by focusing on their true core: their people and developing top leadership teams. As Co-Founder and President, she has helped build the foundation for the success of her company, The Headhunters Recruitment. Today, The Headhunters services employers across Western Canada.

In addition to her leadership skills, she is also a Career Development Coach, having trained and developed staff for over 20 years. She frequently speaks at events, regularly consults with clients regarding hiring trends and provides advice on attracting and retaining top talent. She is passionate about building human capital and business communities, and is committed to giving back through her volunteer initiatives.

Leanne Brownoff is a successful entrepreneur living in Edmonton, Alta. With experience in creating successful operational strategies, sales processes, and team development, Leanne has experience in leadership at the executive level of businesses, including retail and manufacturing, health and wellness, pharmaceuticals, media and communications technology.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Alberta, which focused on clinical nutrition and wellness. Her experience has brought her to boardrooms and institutions across North America, and her more recent Business Coaching service includes clients from many countries.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

