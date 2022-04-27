Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s guest, Mark Summers, Chief Strategy Officer for Emissions Reduction Alberta, provides a number of examples of GHG emissions reduction projects underway.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Eddy Isaacs

Eddy Isaacs is the former CEO of Alberta Innovates – Energy & Environment Solutions and is currently the President of Eddy Isaacs Inc. and a Strategic Advisor to the University of Alberta, Faculty of Engineering.

Eddy has spent his career promoting innovation in energy and the environment across Canada and in forging partnerships between industry, government and academia. In 2014, he received the ASTECH Foundation’s award for his outstanding contribution to the Alberta science and technology community.

He has served as co-Chair of the Energy Technology Working Group of the Canadian Council of Energy Ministers. He is regularly called upon to provide expert opinion and insight into Alberta’s future in energy and environment.

Eddy holds a PhD from the University of Alberta and a B.Sc. from McGill University. He has over 80 publications and six patents in the energy field. He is currently the President-elect of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He also serves as a Board Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Council of Canadian Academies; the Scientific Advisory Committee for the NRG-COSIA X-Prize; and the External Advisors’ Panel of the Auditor General of Alberta. Eddy is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

Mark Summers

Mark Summers is Chief Strategy Officer for Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). He is responsible for developing, coordinating, and implementing key strategic initiatives, partnerships, external relations, and stakeholder engagement that demonstrate and communicate ERA’s unique value proposition. Before his current position, Mark was Executive Director of Technology and Innovation, leading ERA’s technology investment process and project management activities.

Mark’s background includes technology investment program and portfolio management, renewable energy technology, and climate change policy. Before joining ERA, he was Director of Renewable Energy Innovation at Alberta Innovates. He has also served as a Climate Change Engineer in the Climate Change Secretariat for the Government of Alberta and a researcher at the University of Alberta. Mark is a Professional Engineer who holds a BSc in Engineering Physics and a PhD in Nanostructured Engineering from the University of Alberta. Mark is a Troy Media Thought Leader. For interview requests, click here.

