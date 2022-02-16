WEBINAR: Exploring business opportunities in Indo-Asia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The first of four episodes explores the Indo-Asia economy and Canadian export opportunities in agriculture and energy. The first episode features a presentation by LU Xu, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Calgary. She is quite forthright in clarifying misinformation about China and its interest in doing business with Canada.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Gary Mar

Gary Mar is President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation. An accomplished and respected leader, Gary brings deep experience in government and business and established expertise in natural resources, trade and investment and human capital. Prior to joining CWF, Gary served as President and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC). Gary served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Alberta from 1993 to 2007 where he held several Cabinet portfolios – Community Development; Health and Wellness; Education; Environment; and International and Intergovernmental Relations. He has also served as the Official Representative (Minister-Counselor) of Alberta at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C., the Province of Alberta’s Representative in Asia from 2011 to 2015 and as an independent consultant for Chinese and Canadian companies seeking assistance with trans-Pacific trade and investment.

LU Xu

Took office as Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Calgary in September 2017. Her diplomatic career began in 1991. She previously served as the deputy director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and worked in the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Consulate General in San Francisco, the Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Embassy in the Slovak Republic.

