WEBINAR: Indo-Pacific energy demand to 2050

The final episode in our four-part Indo-Asia series features Jeff Kucharski.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Gary Mar

Gary Mar is President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation. An accomplished and respected leader, Gary brings deep experience in government and business and established expertise in natural resources, trade and investment and human capital. Before joining CWF, Gary served as President and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC). Gary served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Alberta from 1993 to 2007, where he held several Cabinet portfolios – Community Development; Health and Wellness; Education; Environment; and International and Intergovernmental Relations. He has also served as the Official Representative (Minister-Counselor) of Alberta at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C., the Province of Alberta’s Representative in Asia from 2011 to 2015 and as an independent consultant for Chinese and Canadian companies seeking assistance with trans-Pacific trade and investment.

Jeff Kucharski

Jeff Kucharski is a strategic thinker, policy entrepreneur and international business facilitator whose career has been strongly focused on initiatives to improve the ability of companies to do business globally. Dr. Kucharski has expertise in policy development (especially in the energy area and including energy security, energy transitions and the geopolitics of energy), international business, international relations, energy regulatory affairs and project management. Strong in communications, interpersonal skills and industry knowledge gained from diverse business and public sector experience in a variety of senior positions in both Canada and internationally. Significant experience at the executive level and with all levels of government and industry.

