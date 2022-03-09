WEBINAR: The challenges doing business in Indo-Asia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The third episode in our four-part Indo-Asia series features Jian Zhang.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Gary Mar

Gary Mar is President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation. An accomplished and respected leader, Gary brings deep experience in government and business and established expertise in natural resources, trade and investment and human capital. Before joining CWF, Gary served as President and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC). Gary served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Alberta from 1993 to 2007, where he held several Cabinet portfolios – Community Development; Health and Wellness; Education; Environment; and International and Intergovernmental Relations. He has also served as the Official Representative (Minister-Counselor) of Alberta at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C., the Province of Alberta’s Representative in Asia from 2011 to 2015 and as an independent consultant for Chinese and Canadian companies seeking assistance with trans-Pacific trade and investment.

Jian Zhang

Prof. Dr. Jian Zhang (Ph.D.) is the former ARC/InnoTech senior researcher and adjunct professor of biology with the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. He holds SmartAg and crop genetics professorships at Jilin Agricultural University, investigating plant-based protein and crop genomics for better food production, Dr. Zhang has 30 years of applied genomics, phenomics, genetic engineering, functional food, food safety, and agricultural-related experience. Equally fluent in Chinese and North American boards or lecture rooms, Jian’s international experience includes a PhD (U of Guelph Canada, 2004), MSc (Weizmann Institute, Israel), and BSc. (Beijing, China).

