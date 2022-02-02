WEBINAR: What’s it like to live in China?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to China, separating fact from friction is no easy task. But that is the task of our CHINA NOW series. Each of our four episodes features an expert exploring China today, including frank discussions about doing business there and about emerging opportunities.

The series moderator is Doug Horner, former Alberta Deputy Premier and Ministers of both Finance and Agriculture.

China Now – Episode #3. What’s it like to live in China?

Gordon Houlden, Director of the China Institute in the University of Alberta’s School of Business, presents current and future prospects for Canada in trade, investment and immigration with China.

The series was produced by KEI Network for Troy Media.

Bios of our moderator and today’s guest:

Doug Horner

Doug is currently a Partner with P3 Capital Partners advising and developing Canada-China business relationships. Chairman of the Canada Asia Synergy Group – Business to business matching and advisory group for China and Canada and linking business, academia, and networks between Canada and Asia. Also President of Timber Wolf Investment network and consulting services to a broad range of industries on value-added agriculture, international trade, and how provincial and federal governments work. Formerly elected for four terms as MLA in Alberta during which he served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Agriculture. Graduate of the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

David Wong

David started his career with the Federal Government department of Indian and Northern Affairs in Whitehorse, Yukon and transferred to Calgary to be in charge of the Business Development Program and has a good knowledge of working with Indigenous Groups and Minorities. David joined the Government of Alberta in 1986 in the Department of Agriculture Food and Rural Development as the Trade Director for China/Hong Kong and was promoted to Senior International Trade Director of Asia Pacific. During 1986 -1993, Mr. Wong travelled frequently to China and other parts of Asia including Australia and New Zealand. He has a good economic and cultural knowledge of these countries.

In 1993, David became a Diplomat with the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and was posted to the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, as the Agriculture Trade Commissioner. He successfully promoted Canadian agriculture and food products such as Beef, Pork, Seafood, and Wines in this market. In 1998, he returned to Alberta Agriculture as the Senior Manager of Investment Asia.

In 1999, David was appointed as Managing Director of the Government of Alberta China Office. He moved to Beijing in December 2000 and was responsible for Alberta operations in the Greater China region with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei. His diplomatic position was Counselor.

David was awarded the 2010 AAPEX Alberta Agriculture Performance Excellence award for Outstanding Teamwork and received the Premier Award for Excellence in 1999, 2002 and 2004 and Canadian government awards of Excellence in 1996 and 1997.

In 2012, David retired from the Government of Alberta and the Canadian Embassy. He provided business consulting to Alberta Advanced Education, Alberta Innovates and from 2017 has been the China Representative for The Schulich School of Engineering, Graduate Program, University of Calgary. He remains in Beijing and travels throughout China, assisting numerous Chinese Universities that have collaborated with UofC.

He is also a writer for the monthly publication called Jin Mag which is circulated in Tianjin, a city of 11 million 100 km south of Beijing. David’s topics include culture, education, business and travel.

David is knowledgeable of China and Canada, has been to every province and is an excellent bridge for culture and business. “Anything is possible in China but nothing is easy.”

