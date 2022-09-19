Zero In helps business conquer indifference

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Dennis Geelen, the founder and Chief Difference Maker at Zero In. Zero In is a boutique consulting firm that helps businesses conquer indifference in whatever way that looks for them – whether indifferent customers who don’t want to buy products or indifferent employees who aren’t passionate about their work.

Zero In helps businesses fight indifference by increasing customer retention, improving customer experience, and teaching them to build a passionate work culture of innovation that allows their employees to adapt, learn, and develop better ways to serve their clients. When you build a passionate work culture, you make your employees passionate about the work that they’re doing, which, in turn, conquers customer indifference as well. If your team is passionate about your product or service, your customers will be, too.

Today’s Guest

Dennis Geelen helps people become the Chief Difference Maker in their companies. With over 20 years experience working in senior management roles in software, eLearning, eFinance, and insurance, he brings a wealth of leadership, strategy, customer experience and innovation knowledge to the table.

His workshops and speaking engagements are high-energy and extremely interactive. ​

At the end of the day, his goal is to help you conquer indifference. In both your customers and your employees. To build a brand that customers love and a company that people are passionate about working for.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

