Edmonton Global working hard to promote the Edmonton Region

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Chris McLeod, the Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Edmonton Global. An experienced leader and active community volunteer, Chris has a strong track record of bringing people and ideas together. He has an impressive portfolio and expertise in economic development, community-building, marketing, strategy, and business engagement.

One of the ways in which Chris strives to bring people and ideas together is by curating and developing events where the two can converge, such as Forward/Slash, which happened on September 28 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. The event brought together leaders from the political, business, academic, and Venture Capitalist communities to help them see the possible future of the Edmonton Region in the industries of hydrogen, food and agriculture, life sciences, artificial intelligence, and global supply chain.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

An experienced leader and active community volunteer, Chris has a strong track record of bringing people and ideas together. He has an impressive portfolio and expertise in economic development, community-building, marketing, strategy, and business engagement. An avid cyclist and volunteer ski patroller at Jasper’s Marmot Basin, you can usually find him flying down the nearest mountainside.

For interview requests, click here.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.