Marketing tips to power up your business

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Kurian Tharakan, the founder and Managing Director of StrategyPeak Sales & Marketing Advisors. Kurian has been in the business for decades, and when he’s not sitting across the table from companies providing them with sage marketing and sales advice, he’s investing in budding entrepreneurs, and writing books, like his 2020 work The 7 Essential Stories Charismatic Leaders Tell.

Today’s Guest

Kurian Mathew Tharakan is the founder of the sales and marketing strategy firm StrategyPeak Sales & Marketing Advisors and a 27-year veteran of the sales and marketing industry. Kurian is also the author of the Amazon Bestseller, The 7 Essential Stories Charismatic Leaders Tell, which details how anyone can move people and mountains with the power of story.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

