Providing excellent customer service key to success

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Nadine and Franco Dookhoo, co-owners of Naco Commercial Property Solutions, a company that employs a team of knowledgeable experts to get down and dirty to keep commercial properties running smoothly and cleanly, so their owners don’t have to. Whether it’s snow removal, parking lot maintenance, landscaping, window washing, building clean outs, or anything in between, Naco has it covered. Naco’s team is committed to providing excellent customer service from start to finish.

Today’s Guests

Franco and Nadine Dookhoo met over 20 years ago in the restaurant service industry, then became partners in life and in business. They are the owners of Naco Commercial Property Solutions and have been in operation for 16 years. Franco and Nadine work directly with property managers, landlords and owners to provide all aspects of exterior property maintenance – from snow removal to landscaping and everything in between. Franco and Nadine’s passion is working with people, their goal is to turn your vision into reality. They believe in making the client experience a great one.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

