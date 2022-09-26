Shining a light on health and wellness for young girls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplify Your Business, produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, will interview professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today we’re joined by Kelsey Vickers, the co-founder of Fit + Fierce. Fit + Fierce is a program run by two friends, Kelsey and Danielle, for young girls in grades 4 to 12 (this year, Fun + Fierce was developed for younger girls in grade 3). The program aims to provide school-aged girls with the support system, information, and wellness that many young girls need at such a difficult age.

Fit + Fierce is an award-winning company, having secured the Mentorship Award from the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction presented by the Alberta Chamber of Commerce earlier this year for their work in mentoring young girls and teaching others to mentor.

Today’s Guest

Kelsey Vickers is a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, group exercise instructor, and co-owner of Fit + Fierce. Her passion is helping people build realistic healthy habits with food and exercise that last a lifetime and promote a healthy balanced lifestyle. Her objective with Fit + Fierce is to help girls understand the importance of fueling their brain and bodies through proper nutrition and exercise and to respect and value their health. Her goal is to help each girl define what strong means to them and to encourage them to become their own number one fan!

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

