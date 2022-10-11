Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we will be unpacking their common business challenges and identifying the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran and our host. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

For today’s episode, we ventured out to the Forward Slash Summit on September 28th to experience the future of Edmonton’s economy first-hand (and maybe a glass of champagne or two along the way.)

Forward Slash is committed to “radically transforming and growing the economy of the Edmonton region.” With efforts to bring together local experts first undertaken during the early days of the pandemic, it was incredible to be rewarded for our patience with an industry-spanning event that could only be described as a big splash.

This episode provides unique outlooks from a diverse group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and politicians. There’s a lot to unpack, but we hope you come out of it with even a fraction of the excitement I did!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guests

Mustafa Sahin, VP of Investment and Trade at Edmonton Global

VP of Investment and Trade at Edmonton Global Catherine Warren, Ceo of Edmonton Unlimited

Ceo of Edmonton Unlimited Lisa Baroldi, President and CEO of Boma Edmonton

President and CEO of Boma Edmonton Mallory Yawnghwe, Founder and CEO of Indigenous Box Inc

Founder and CEO of Indigenous Box Inc Keren Tang, City of Edmonton, Karhio Ward Councillor

City of Edmonton, Karhio Ward Councillor Ian Wahl, Managing Owner of Alternate Route Coffee Co

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.