It all adds up: First a pandemic, then a ‘magic’ solution

A video goes viral, and the next thing you know it’s yanked off YouTube. It’s also pulled from Vimeo, and all the other popular platforms. In fact, it’s pretty hard to find.

I’m talking about Plandemic, a 28-minute documentary that tells the truth about COVID-19. About the heroic Dr. Judy Mikovits, who had the courage to speak out, and has paid the price. The Establishment has decided that we don’t get to see it. And Dr. Mikovits? She’s the target of systematic character assassination by members of the research establishment who want to portray her as a fraud.

And now, when I “Google” – oh yeah, they’re part of this, too – the video, all the hits I get are why it’s just a bunch of bunk. These internet nannies aren’t going to let you see the original video, but they’ll give you all propaganda you can stomach on why it’s wrong.

Uh huh. I see where this is going.

Look, it doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to figure out we’ve been had on this whole pandemic thing. You think it’s for real? Well, let me ask you how many of your friends have had it. Am I wrong? Ask the folks in the lineup at Home Depot.

You know, I’ve been struggling to understand China’s game. How exactly were they going to make money out of this whole COVID thing. And then the penny dropped when I saw a news story a couple of weeks ago.

China, it turns out, has partnered with Canadian researchers to test a new vaccine for COVID-19, called Ad5-nCoV. It was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSino Biologics, and approved for human trials in China in mid-March. It is being evaluated for its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

The National Research Council of Canada announced last week that the vaccine is the first to enter the second phase of human clinical trials after it presented no major safety issues.

“It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans,” the press release said.

“This vaccine candidate holds great promise,” NRC President Iain Stewart said in the release. “The NRC is proud of our ongoing partnership with CanSino Biologics, and we are working hard to achieve success in this vital new collaboration.”

In other words, the NRC is delighted to hitch its wagon to a winner vaccine. It turns out China all of a sudden has a vaccine for COVID, and we get to be part of the party.

So, there you go. This pandemic was planned and executed by China, and that country stands to make untold billions by “saving” the world with the first vaccine. Canada, for its part, gets a piece of the action.

Pretty clever, but you know it doesn’t end there. Ask yourself: Why was Canada, of all places, chosen to be one of the beneficiaries of this conveniently speedy solution to a man-made problem? If only we could ask Dr. Norman Bethune.

Canada has had a special relationship with China, going way back to the days of Dr. Bethune in the 1930s when communists were still just struggling guerrillas. Students of history will know that Bethune, a Canadian medical innovator – and communist – became a hero of China’s communists during the Second Sino-Japanese War. He effectively brought modern medicine to rural China and often treated sick villagers as much as wounded soldiers.

No less than Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, was a fan. When Dr. Bethune died in the service of the communists, Mao wrote a eulogy to him.

Now, we’ve had some bad moments with China in the past few years. Stephen Harper for one wasn’t going to play nice. And even today Alberta’s premier, Jason Kenney, isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade.

Only one politician is still in China’s pocket, following in the footsteps of his esteemed father. You know who I’m talking about – no less than our current prime minister, JT.

The picture is complete. China triggered a pandemic so it could destabilize the world’s biggest economies, including the U.S., and then make unimaginable profits by coming up with a solution. And useful idiots like our PM are happy to play along.

It’s so obvious, it makes me want to choke. And the Establishment things we’re the fools.

Veteran political commentator Doug Firby is president of Troy Media Digital Solutions and publisher of Troy Media.

