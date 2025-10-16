Reading Time: 3 minutes

Roofman tells the story of a criminal who hid for months in a Toys “R” Us while trying to build a new life with a woman and her kids

When I first saw the trailer for Roofman, I expected a lighthearted rom-com. A man living in a Toys “R” Us with a giant teddy bear around his neck seemed like comedy gold. But the film quickly proves it’s far more than a quirky premise: it’s based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Reserve officer who committed more than 40 McDonald’s robberies by entering through the rooftops.

Director Derek Cianfrance turns Roofman into an unexpectedly rich, quietly suspenseful, and emotionally layered film about morality, loneliness and reinvention.

Manchester, a former U.S. Army Reserve officer, committed more than 40 robberies at McDonald’s locations across several states—always entering through the roof. His story takes a strange turn when he hides out for months in a Charlotte-area Toys “R” Us, building a secret life above the ceiling tiles.

The film opens on a moment of domestic disappointment: a birthday gift for his daughter falls flat, and the emotional distance from his wife is immediately clear. This brief scene sets the emotional undercurrent that runs throughout the film. While Roofman doesn’t delve deeply into Manchester’s past, it suggests a man quietly unravelling. His crimes are shocking, but never cruel. His kindness and decency come through in small gestures such as making sure employees are warm before locking them in freezers and even giving his coat to one shivering staff member

Tatum brings remarkable restraint to the role. His portrayal captures both the tactical discipline of a former soldier and the growing ache of a man seeking connection. Kirsten Dunst, as churchgoer Leigh Wainscott, adds emotional depth to the romantic subplot without slipping into cliché. Their chemistry is believable, made more complex by the fact that Manchester is hiding his identity behind a false name.

Much of the film’s tension comes not from the heists themselves but from Manchester’s daily life living undetected inside a toy store. Every movement risks discovery. The moments where he attempts to blend into a local church community are especially riveting. The ingenuity required to live in plain sight — using store bathrooms after hours, rationing food, even building a small workout space — is astonishing.

LaKeith Stanfield delivers a strong supporting performance as Steve, a church member who begins to suspect something is off. His grounded presence provides a moral counterweight to Manchester’s increasingly fragile facade.

If there’s a shortcoming, it’s that the film could offer more about who Manchester was before the crimes. A flashback or two might have added context to his choices and made his transformation feel even more layered. Still, the film succeeds in showing the human contradictions at play — the criminal who wants to be a good father, the fugitive who yearns to belong.

Visually, the film leans into understatement. Cianfrance avoids flashy heist tropes in favour of muted tones, long silences and small, personal moments. The score is minimal but effective, allowing tension and emotion to build naturally.

Stay through the closing credits. Archival footage, photographs and interviews with real-life participants provide added weight to what’s already a gripping film. The final images remind viewers that this isn’t just a story — it happened.

Roofman is ultimately a study in contradictions. It starts with the promise of humour but ends with something far more reflective: a meditation on loneliness, deception, and the fragile pursuit of redemption.

Rating: ★★★★½ (4.5 out of 5 stars)

